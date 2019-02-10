Two lawyers held for forging bail to secure release of three car theft accused

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 09:
Police has arrested two advocates on charges of making fake bail order of High Court for three persons in 2017.
Official sources told GNS that a complaint was filed by the Registrar Judicial of the High Court in 2017 in police station Shaheed Gunj here in connection with the forging of bail documents in favour of three persons accused in connection with a car theft case.
Acting on a complaint, the police filed a case under FIR number 83/2017 under section 420, 467, 468, 471 RPC in police station Shaheed Gunj here, they said.
After conducting a thorough investigation into it, the police arrested two advocates namely Pir Amir Rashid of Allochibagh and Mousavir Bashir Mir of Bomai, Segipora, Baramulla for forging of the bail order, they said.
A police official also confirmed the arrests of the two advocates and said that both of them were produced before the court and were remanded to 5-day police custody.
The official while divulging the details said the two advocates after making the fake bail order secured the release of the three accused persons who were lodged in Central Jail Srinagar.
The accused involved in the car theft case were arrested by Magam police station. After the Magam court rejected bail to them, the accused approached the Budgam court where the bail was again rejected.
Then they approached the high court for bail through advocates Pir Amir Rashid and Mousavir Bashir Mir which was also rejected.
Meanwhile, after all the options (of securing the bail) were exhausted, the two advocates made a fake bail order by forging it.