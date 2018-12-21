About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two lakh anganwadi posts lie vacant: Women and Child Development Ministry

Published at December 21, 2018 06:14 PM 0Comment(s)534views


Press Trust of India

New Delhi

There are over 24 lakh anganwadi staffers working across various centres in the country, and two lakh posts for anganwadi workers and helpers are lying vacant, the Lok Sabha was told on Friday.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Ministry Virendra Kumar said a package of six essential services comprising supplementary nutrition (SNP), immunisation, health check-up, referral services, pre-school non-formal education and nutrition and health education are provided to the targeted beneficiaries.

About 1.09 lakh anganwadi worker positions are vacant, while 1.18 lakh positions for anganwadi helpers are unoccupied, he said in a written reply.

He also said a total of 12.8 lakh anganwadi workers and 11.6 lakh anganwadi helpers are working across the country.

Bihar has the highest number of vacant anganwadi posts, with 53,000 unoccupied positions, he said.

 

