Two Kupwara villages suffering from Gastroenteritis

CMO says 350 patients treated, helpline numbers established
Srinagar, Aug 10 :
At least 350 patients were Friday treated in the two villages of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district who are suffering from Gastroenteritis due to the alleged negligence of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department.
According to the KNS correspondent Fayaz Hamid, the locals of Jagerpora and Kawari villages of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have alleged that the Public Health Engineering (PHE) is supplying contaminated water to their hamlets due to which dozens of families including children had to be hospitalized.
They said the department has failed to supply clean water to them due to which a disease called Gastroenteritis went viral in their respective villages.
The villagers demanded immediate action against the PHE officials, saying that the drinking water being supplied to them is infectious due to which their lives were at risk.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kupwara, Dr Parlad told KNS that at least 350 patients were treated by the doctors today.
“We organized two camps in the villages today during which the medicos treated 350 patients,” CMO said.
The locals also said that the local High school was closed today where the camp was set up to treat the patients.
The CMO further appealed the villagers to drink only boiled water and said that the helpline numbers have been established to ensure 24*7 medical facilities in the villages.
He appealed people to call on these numbers to 01955252278, 7780826497 in case of emergency.