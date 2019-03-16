Two killed in road mishap at Ramgarh

March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Atleast two persons were killed in a road mishap when their motorbikes collided with each other in Samba.

Police said that two motorbikes coming from opposite directions in speed had a head on collision with each other at Keso Morh in Ramgarh.

Police said that in this collision three persons wounded critically. Locals with the help of police rushed wounded persons to the nearest hospital for their treatment where one was pronounced as brought dead.

Balkrishan, one of the wounded persons, succumbed to his injuries at GMC Jammu Hospital. The two others injured have been identified as Veer Singh son of Sukhdev Singh of Pakhri and Surinder Singh alias Shinda son of Sardar Singh of Brota camp. Later, another youth namely Mohinder Singh son of Gurmeet Singh of Koulpur was brought dead at home.

A case in this regard has been registered at police station Ramgarh.