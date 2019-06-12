Two killed in road accident in Poonch

June 12, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

Two persons were killed when a Tata Mobile vehicle in which they were travelling skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Ratta Chamb area on Mughal road in Poonch district, police said today.

The duo was on its way from Shopian towards Bufliaz when reach Ratta Chamb, the vehicle in which they were travelling skidded off the road and rolled down into the deep gorge on Mughal Road in the Poonch district , said a police officer

He said that bodies was recovered by the army, police and locals.

The deceased have been identified as Nazarat Ali S/O Mohd Taj and Mushtaq Ahmed S/O Mohd Sharief of Memdhar, he said

A case has been registered in the matter, the said police official, adding that investigation is underway.