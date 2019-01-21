Two killed, four injured during mock drill of Jammu ropeway project

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 20:
Two persons were killed while four others were injured seriously during trial of much awaited rope-way-project from Mubarak Mandi to Bahu Fort on Sunday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled inauguration.
Sources told Rising Kashmir that the trial of the ropeway project was being conducted by the officials, when the mishap occurred. “Around six employees of a private company were on the trolley during mock drill, when it was stuck in the middle. As the balance was lost, the trolley turned upside down after which all six employees fell down into a deep gorge at Mohmaya area (falling in Bahu), this evening,” said the sources.
SSP Jammu, Tajinder Singh, told Rising Kashmir that “Two persons were killed and four persons wounded during the trial.” Till the filing of this report, rescue operation was on, and wounded persons were being shifted to the hospital. Meanwhile, investigation in the incident has been started.
It should be noted that among other projects, Prime Minister, is scheduled inaugurate of above 1100 meters Jammu-Ropeway project.
Planned in 1995, the project was to be operated from Bahu Fort to Mubarak Mandi Complex initially. It was modified and relocated later when Mubarak Mandi and Bahu Fort were declared as protected monuments.
The Cable Car Corporation successfully conducted the trial run of the first phase of the project in April last year.