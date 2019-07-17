About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 17, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Two killed as truck rams into ATM booth in Jammu

A truck rammed into an ATM booth on Wednesday, killing two persons in Channi Himmat area of Jammu. 

Police said that a truck loaded with potatoes might had a brake failure.

"The truck rammed into the ATM booth of J&K Bank in Channi Himmat area following which, the driver and helper of the vehicle, got buried under the debris," police said.

