Published at August 23, 2018 01:24 PM 0Comment(s)1326views


Two Kashmiri Hajj pilgrims die in Mecca

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Two pilgrims from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district died in the sacred city of Mecca on Wednesday last night.

The pilgrims have been identified as Ghulam Mohammad Dar (67) from Cheerkot Kupwara and Saja Begum (65) wife of Ali Mohd Lone of Hayhama, Bungam, Kupwara who had completed all the necessary formalities of Hajj after which both complained of chest pain and fell unconscious in Minah area of Mecca.

Both the pilgrims were immediately taken to nearby health care facility where doctors declared the duo as brought dead, a relative of the deceased said. (GNS)

