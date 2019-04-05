Two inmates injured during protests in Srinagar jail

April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

At least two inmates were injured while three barracks and a building suffered damages amid “gas cylinder blasts” inside Srinagar’s fortified central jail following massive protests by prison inmates, official sources said on Friday.

The authorities have imposed restrictions in old city parts here and reduced internet speed in entire Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

They said late Thursday evening when authorities started to move some jail inmates from a particular barrack for their shifting “within the jail”, there was hue and cry as the inmates felt that they are being moved outside the state.

“The particular barrack along with some other barracks were to be renovated and the jail inmates were being shifted to other barracks till the renovation would have been completed. However, there was suddenly a hue and cry and rumours that the inmates were being shifted out of the Kashmir Valley,” they said.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Sahid Iqbal Choudhary said that he was personally inquiring into the incident.

“I’m personally inquiring. I’m here (central jail Srinagar) since last 9 p.m,” he said.

The DC said that there was “massive damage done by the inmates.” (GNS)