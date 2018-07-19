About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two injured in road mishap at Sonmarg

Published at July 19, 2018 03:06 AM


Umar Raina

Ganderbal, July 18:

 Two persons were injured on Wednesday in an accident on Srinagar-Leh highway near Fish point Sonamarg area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
Officials said that a Metador bearing registration number JK03 -8046 carrying the ITBP personals on its way from Baltal to Sonamarg turned turtle at Fish Point Sonamarg area on Srinagar-Leh highway resulting injuries of Driver and Conductor of the Matador.
The injured were rushed to PHC Sonamarg for treatment where from conductor of the Matador Identified as Danish Nazir (20) resident of Khanbal Anantnag referred to SKIMS Soura for specialized treatment. Police official said. Meanwhile police has registered a case and started investigation.

 

