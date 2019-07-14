Two injured in mysterious blast in Kulgam

July 14, 2019 | Shafat Hussain

A mysterious blast Sunday created panic in Adejan area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The blast has resulted in injuries to atleast two persons who were identified as a non-local Sudheep and a local youth Suhail.

Police officials said they are ascertaining the nature of the blast. The injured are being treated at district hospital Kulgam.

[Representational Pic]