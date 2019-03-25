Two injured as armed robbers looted petrol pump in JK's Kathua

March 25, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Two persons were injured after they were shot at by robbers who looted cash from a filling station on Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Monday.

Three bike-borne masked robbers reached a petrol pump at Seswan in Chadwal area of Rajbagh Saturday night and shot at and injured two workers before fleeing with "unspecified amount" of cash, a police official said.

He said the injured, Hans Raj of Mahanpur and Parkash Singh of Gujjroo, were rushed to hospital.

A case was registered in connection with the robbery and efforts are on to nab the accused, the official said.