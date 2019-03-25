Two injured as armed robbers looted petrol pump in JK's Kathua

Two persons were injured after they were shot at by robbers who looted cash from a filling station on Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Monday.
Three bike-borne masked robbers reached a petrol pump at Seswan in Chadwal area of Rajbagh Saturday night and shot at and injured two workers before fleeing with "unspecified amount" of cash, a police official said.
He said the injured, Hans Raj of Mahanpur and Parkash Singh of Gujjroo, were rushed to hospital.
A case was registered in connection with the robbery and efforts are on to nab the accused, the official said.
Two persons were injured after they were shot at by robbers who looted cash from a filling station on Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Monday.
Three bike-borne masked robbers reached a petrol pump at Seswan in Chadwal area of Rajbagh Saturday night and shot at and injured two workers before fleeing with "unspecified amount" of cash, a police official said.
He said the injured, Hans Raj of Mahanpur and Parkash Singh of Gujjroo, were rushed to hospital.
A case was registered in connection with the robbery and efforts are on to nab the accused, the official said.