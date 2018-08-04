Two hit by bullets in Kupwara’s Kursan village

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 03:
People of Krusan village in Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have alleged that army on Thursday evening opened fire in the area which resulted in injuries to two persons.
The residents told reporters that soon after the Maghrib (evening) prayers; army apprehended a youth Tawqeer Ahmad Sofi which led to protests in the village.
Reports said that people marched towards the army camp and the youth was released.
A police officer said that after the youth was released, some people pelted stones on the camp following which the army opened fire.
In the firing incident, two persons Mohammad Jamal Tantray, 45, a local, and Mohammad Saleem Parray, resident of Palpora Budgam in central Kashmir, were hit by bullets while coming out from the mosque after Maghrib prayers.
Both the injured were taken to SDH Sogam where from they were referred to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.
According to hospital sources, the condition of Parray, a JCB driver by profession, and Tantray, a chowkidar, is stable. (GNS)