Two held with poppy straw at Pacca Danga

Published at August 20, 2018 01:11 AM


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu:

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two persons with poppy straw in Pacca Danga.

Based on inputs, police apprehended two pedestrians at Manda during naka checking when they trying to cross the naka. Both the persons were put to checking during which they recovered 5 kg and 11 grams and 5 kg and 200 grams of poppy straw from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dharampal son of Tarsem Lal and Ajay Kumar son of Daulat Ram both of Bassi Hoshiyarpur, Punjab.

In this regard a case FIR No. 124/2018 and under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Pacca Danga respectively and further investigations of the cases is going on.

 

 

