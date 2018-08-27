Two held with over 20 kg poppy straw in Pacca Danga

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two persons with over 20 kg poppy straw in Pacca Danga area.
Based on intelligence inputs, police said, they apprehended two drugs peddlers along with about 20 kg 650 gram poppy straw.
The arrested persons have been identified as Raju Singh son of Gurbaksh Singh of Jagraon in Ludhiana and Kulvinder Singh son of Tarsem Singh of Jagraon in Ludhiana were stopped for checking. During search of their belongings 10 Kg 300 gram and 10 Kg 350 gram poppy straw respectively was recovered from their possession.
In this regard a case FIR Number 127 of 2018 under relevant sections of law have been registered at police station Pacca Danga and further investigation of the case is going on.
The arrest and recovery was made by the team headed by SHO Police Station Pacca Danga SI Dheeraj Nagpal, under the supervision SDPO City North Varun Jandial and SP City North Jammu GL Sharma.