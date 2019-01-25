Two grenade attacks rock Anantnag; cop, civilian injured

Shafat MirAnantnag
At least two persons were injured in grenade explosion near police post General bus stand Anantnag in south Kashmir on Friday afternoon.
Reports said suspected militants hurled a grenade towards the police post which exploded with a big bang.
Witnesses said that a policeman and civilian were injured in the grenade explosion.
The injured were identified as Sajad Ahmed (cop) and civilian Aabid Hussain. Ahmad has received bullet injury in his thigh, while as Hussain has trauma injury in mouth. They are being treated at district hospital Anantnag.
Meanwhile, cops fired several gunshots in air to repulse the attack and instantly a large contingent of forces reached on the spot.
Minutes before the grenade blast near bus stand, suspected militants hurled a grenade at police station Srigufwara in Awantipora area of the district
An official said an explosive device went off outside the boundary wall of the police stations. However, no damage was reported.