Two girls injured in cross-LOC shelling in Poonch

April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Two teenage girls were injured as armies of India and Pakistan traded fire in Sawjiyan sector along LoC in Poonch district on Friday.

Officials said that Tasvir Akther daughter of Abdul Rashid and Shubeena Akthar daughter of Mumtaz Khan, both residents of Chapprian, Sawjiyan received injuries after shells landed in the residential areas.

A police officer confirmed the injuries and said that both the girls were hospitalised.

Reports said the cross-LoC shelling was going on. (GNS)

