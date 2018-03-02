About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two foreign nationals among three arrested with drugs

Published at March 02, 2018 05:05 PM 0Comment(s)3717views


Press Trust of India

Mumbai

Three persons, including two foreign nationals, were arrested with drugs in south Mumbai by the police's Anti Narcotics Cell, officials said today.

Contraband like mephedrone and ecstacy drug worth Rs 2.1 lakh were seized from them, the official added.

In one case, personnel from the Azad Maidan unit of the ANC laid a trap near Eastern Freeway at Reay Road on Wednesday and nabbed John Peter (22), an Ivory Coast national, and Abu Abrar Seham (28), a resident of Bandra, with drugs worth Rs 1.26 lakh.

A taxi that was being used to ferry drugs was also seized, police added.

On the same day, in another case, ANC officials arrested Vincent Koman (24), also a foreign national, near Wadi Bunder with drugs, officials said.

Further investigations were on, he added.

