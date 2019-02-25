Two families swindled money meant for development in J&K: Amit Shah

SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, Feb 24:
In an indirect reference to the Abdullah and Mufti families, BJP national president Amit Shah on Sunday accused the them of swindling Union Government’s funds while they were in power in JK.
He said that these families speak the language of separatism.
“Farooq Abdullah Sahab (former Chief Minister and National Conference, president), we live in India. We don’t go for vacantion like you to London,” alleged BJP national president Amit Shah in response to National Conference president Farooq Abdullah’s remarks.
Shah had come to Jammu to pay homage to the CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama suicide attack.
Shah said that “Abdullah seeks account from us. They (Kashmir based political parties) mislead the youth of Kashmir Valley and talk about separatism. I will ask youth of Kashmir valley to enquire where the sons of their leaders are. Their sons study in America and London. Whose money is being used in the study of their sons? They study on the money of J&K. Development of Jammu and Kashmir stopped due to the corruption of two families (Muftis and Abdullahs).”
He alleged that development stopped due to corruption in Jammu and Kashmir.”We don’t have to give accounts to Muftis or Farooq Abdullah, but we will give account to the people of the State,” he added.
“Modi has taken strict action against the militant activists. The blood of 40 soldiers who were killed in suicide attack in Pulwama will not go waste,” he said.
He said that “If they think that with such suicide attacks, the security of the country and J&K’s can be challenged, then they don’t know India’s army and security forces. The security forces in Kashmir have been given free hands by the Prime Minister Narindra Modi to take on the militants.”
He said that Modi Government gave strong reply to provocations. “BJP Government has adopted zero tolerance policy towards militancy and they will not be spared. Under this policy, Modi Government has isolated Pakistan for supporting militancy against India. Modi Government has never stepped back from taking any action against the militants,” he added.
He said that the “blood of CRPF men, who were killed in suicide attack by militant outfit in Pulwama, will not go into vain”.
After 2014, he said, Modi became Prime Minister and five years have come to end. “Modi Government has brought change in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, development meant development of two families. Delhi’s grants would get distributed among two families and State lagged behind in development, while Jammu and Ladakh remained neglected,” he said.
He said that Jammu and Ladakh faced discriminated, but BJP Government opened doors of development in Jammu as well as in Ladakh. People first time came to know that Government was forced for them, too.
While highlighting achievements of the BJP Government in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah ignored to name their alliance with PDP and instead, criticized both National Conference and PDP.
“Both these (NC and PDP) parties work for their respective families. First time, BJP was enabled to form Government in Jammu and Kashmir, while two Member Parliaments were elected and another in Rajya Sabha.
He appealed people to vote for BJP for development in the State.
He said that there is no place for “intruders” India and they will be thrown out. Like Assam, he said, BJP Government will throw out all the intruders from Kashmir to Kanyakumari one-by-one.
“For Rohingya, B-team of Congress party filed petition in the Supreme Court that Rohingya should be allowed to stay in Jammu and Kashmir,” he claimed and said why they should be allowed to stay in Jammu?
“Is Jammu a dharma shala? We will not allow Rohingyas to stay in Jammu. Only those people will be allowed to stay in India who has legal right to stay in the country. We will throw those illegal people to leave the country. BJP Government’s Modi Govt filed affidavit in the SC that Rohingyas whether in J&K Bengal will not be allowed to live in any part of the country. This party works on the nationalism,” he added.
He said that Modi Government “isolated” Pakistan for supporting militancy. On borders, he said, Indian Army is responding Pakistan with full force.
Shah accused first Prime Minister Lt Jawahar Lal Nehru for Kashmir dispute, while praising Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who integrated Faizabad, and Junagarh, with the country. “But, Kashmir became an issue only because of Nehru who handled it personally. When our army was going to occupy the Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK), Nehru stopped Indian Army from going there. I will ask Rahul Baba (AICC National President Rahul Gandhi), who took Kashmir to United Nations,” he alleged.
Shah said people that they should not worry about Kashmir issue “because it is not Congress Government, but BJP’s Government led by Modi”.
“J&K is integral part of the country and no one can snatch it from us,” he added.