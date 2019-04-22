Two engineers of PDD suspended in Bandipora for dereliction of duty

April 22, 2019 | Agencies

An Assistant Engineer (AE) and a Junior Engineer (JE) of Power Development Department (PDD) were on Monday suspended for dereliction of duty and putting general public to inconvenience in north Kashmir district of Bandipora, official sources said this afternoon.

They said the engineers were suspended after they failed to adhere to the orders of Deputy Commissioner’s office and put the public to avoidable inconvenience in Ahstengoo village of Bandipora.

They said the inhabitants of village Ashtangoo staged a protest and blocked Bandipora-Sopore Road today against PDD for not replacing the power transformer. However, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza directed both the engineers telephonically to reach on spot and sort-out the issue with the agitators who had blocked the road.

However, the engineers did not adhere to the orders of this office and put the public to avoidable inconvenience. Later it was also found that the concerned JE was absent from duties without any leave as confirmed from the Executive Engineer.