May 28, 2019 | Agencies

Two drug peddlers held with heroin, cash in Jammu

Police have arrested two drug peddlers with contraband of heroin and cash here, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"Police on Monday night arrested two drug peddlers and recovered heroin from their possession."

According to the spokesperson, a police party of Anti Drugs Task Force and Police Post Hari Market arrested the peddlers while on naka checking at Vivekanand Chowk when they stopped a luxurious SUV vehicle without registration number for checking.

