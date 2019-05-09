About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 09, 2019 | Agencies

Two drug peddlers held with charas in Srinagar

 

x (x)
 

Two drug peddlers were arrested by the police along with charas in the down town Srinagar on Thursday, a police spokesman said here.

He said, the police party headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Syed Junaid under the supervision of SDPO Raja Zuhaib laid a surprise naka at Malkha chowk and successfully nabbed two drug peddlers Mohammad Rafiq Pahloo, a resident of Babdemb and Riyaz Ahmad Channa, a resident of Chinkral Mohalla. During their search police recovered 400 grams of charas and some quantity of heroin.

Both the accused were arrested and a case registered , he said further investigation has been taken up.

x (x)
 

Latest News

J&K Bank seizes private hospital after failing to repay outstanding lo ...

J&K Bank seizes private hospital after failing to repay outstanding lo ...

May 09 | Agencies
Intially Rajiv Gandhi was not corrupt but later got involved in Bofors ...

Intially Rajiv Gandhi was not corrupt but later got involved in Bofors ...

May 09 | Press Trust of India
NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid in 2022

NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid in 2022

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Three absconders arrested in Jammu, Poonch

Three absconders arrested in Jammu, Poonch

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Two drug peddlers held with charas in Srinagar

Two drug peddlers held with charas in Srinagar

May 09 | Agencies
Nearly 1200 IPS officers under scanner for non-performance: GoI

Nearly 1200 IPS officers under scanner for non-performance: GoI

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Locals will be exempted from toll tax on Kashmir highway, assures Guv

Locals will be exempted from toll tax on Kashmir highway, assures Guv

May 09 | Agencies
Iran announces partial withdrawal from nuclear deal

Iran announces partial withdrawal from nuclear deal

May 09 | RK Web News
Fake news can be countered by identifying source credibility: Study

Fake news can be countered by identifying source credibility: Study

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover will be operational by June: Governor

Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover will be operational by June: Governor

May 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar takes jibe at Modi over his Rajiv Gandhi comment

Omar takes jibe at Modi over his Rajiv Gandhi comment

May 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Police files FIR against BJP leaders in Leh

Police files FIR against BJP leaders in Leh

May 09 | Agencies
Governor inaugurates Grade Separator at TRC Srinagar

Governor inaugurates Grade Separator at TRC Srinagar

May 09 | Irfan Yatoo
Unidentified body recovered in Sopore buried in Baramulla

Unidentified body recovered in Sopore buried in Baramulla

May 09 | RK Online Desk
BSF arrests Pak national in Samba

BSF arrests Pak national in Samba

May 09 | Agencies
Rajiv assassination case: SC dismisses pleas opposing TN

Rajiv assassination case: SC dismisses pleas opposing TN's move to rel ...

May 09 | Press Trust of India
US national pleads guilty to providing support to LeT

US national pleads guilty to providing support to LeT

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Pak shrine blast: Death toll rises to 11

Pak shrine blast: Death toll rises to 11

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Landslides close Srinagar-Jammu highway

Landslides close Srinagar-Jammu highway

May 09 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 09, 2019 | Agencies

Two drug peddlers held with charas in Srinagar

 

x (x)
 

              

Two drug peddlers were arrested by the police along with charas in the down town Srinagar on Thursday, a police spokesman said here.

He said, the police party headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Syed Junaid under the supervision of SDPO Raja Zuhaib laid a surprise naka at Malkha chowk and successfully nabbed two drug peddlers Mohammad Rafiq Pahloo, a resident of Babdemb and Riyaz Ahmad Channa, a resident of Chinkral Mohalla. During their search police recovered 400 grams of charas and some quantity of heroin.

Both the accused were arrested and a case registered , he said further investigation has been taken up.

x (x)
 

News From Rising Kashmir

;