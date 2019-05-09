Two drug peddlers held with charas in Srinagar

May 09, 2019 | Agencies

Two drug peddlers were arrested by the police along with charas in the down town Srinagar on Thursday, a police spokesman said here.

He said, the police party headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Syed Junaid under the supervision of SDPO Raja Zuhaib laid a surprise naka at Malkha chowk and successfully nabbed two drug peddlers Mohammad Rafiq Pahloo, a resident of Babdemb and Riyaz Ahmad Channa, a resident of Chinkral Mohalla. During their search police recovered 400 grams of charas and some quantity of heroin.

Both the accused were arrested and a case registered , he said further investigation has been taken up.