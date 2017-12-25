Two drug peddlers held in Kishtwar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Jammu and Kishtwar districts and various drugs, including heroin and charas were seized from them, police said today.
Wajahat Ali, a resident of Surankot in Poonch district, was arrested and 45 grams of heroin was seized from his possession at Bahu fort area in the city last evening, Superintendent of Police (South) Sandeep Chaudhary said.
“The concerned individual used to procure drugs and supply the same in Jammu. We are investigating further to know about his contact persons in the city,” he said.
In second incident, according to a police spokesman, a drug peddler was arrested from Hatna Palmar area of Kishtwar district yesterday.
Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Suresh Kumar with 200 grams of charas, the spokesman said.
