Two drug peddlers held in Bandipora

March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police Saturday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers along with package of brown sugar north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Police officials said that two drug peddlers with sufficent amount of brown sugar were nabbed after establishing Naka at Markundal in Sumbal area of the district.

The arrested drug peddlers were identified as Nazir Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Jamal Dar and Mohammad Afzal Dar son of Habibullah Dar both residents of village Shahgund, Hajin.

"900 grams of contraband Brown Sugar (worth more than 20 lakhs) was recovered from their Possession," Police said.

A case FIR NO. 38/2019 under relevant sections was registered in PS Sumbal, it said.

(Representational picture)