Two drug peddlers arrested in Sopore

Noor ul HaqSopore
Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers from Dangiwacha area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district and recovered 11 bottles of codeine phosphate from their possession.
As per reports police team from Dangiwacha police station laid a naka near Golden Gate School and intercepted two chronic drug peddlers.
“Two persons were intercepted and 11 bottles of codeine phosphate were recovered from their possession. A tavera vehicle bearing registration number JK01W-0944 in which the duo were traveling was also seized,” a police spokesman said.
Police identified the drug peddlers as Arif Abdullah son of Muhammad Abdullah, a resident Saripara Budden and Parvaiz Ahmad Lone son of Ghulam Hassan Lone of Budden Rafiabad.
Police said that a case FIR No. 166/2018 U/S 8/22,29 NDPS Act has been registered and further investigation taken up.