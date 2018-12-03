About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two dozen youth detained during nocturnal raids in Sopore

Published at December 03, 2018 02:55 PM 0Comment(s)843views


Two dozen youth detained during nocturnal raids in Sopore

Noor ul Haq

Sopore

Around two dozen youth were detained by government during nocturnal raids in parts of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Reports said that the government forces conducted raids during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in various parts of Sopore town and its adjacent areas including Nowpora, Arampora and arrested dozens of youth for their alleged involvement in stone pelting. 

A top police official from Sopore, however, said that the six youth have been detained during the night raids.

“They have been detained for their involvement in stone pelting incidents,” he said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top