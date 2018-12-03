Two dozen youth detained during nocturnal raids in Sopore

Noor ul HaqSopore
Around two dozen youth were detained by government during nocturnal raids in parts of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Reports said that the government forces conducted raids during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in various parts of Sopore town and its adjacent areas including Nowpora, Arampora and arrested dozens of youth for their alleged involvement in stone pelting.
A top police official from Sopore, however, said that the six youth have been detained during the night raids.
“They have been detained for their involvement in stone pelting incidents,” he said.