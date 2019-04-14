Two dozen detained for questioning in Kishtwar, massive CASO continues

April 14, 2019 | IMRAN SHAH

Nearly two dozen people have been detained by the Special Investigation Team constituted to probe killing of RSS leader Chander Kant Sharma and his Personal Security Officer (PSO) Rajinder Kumar as Kishtwar witnesses massive Cordon-And-Search Operation (CASO) by the forces.

As the hilly district remained under strict curfew restrictions despite half-an-hour relaxation, protest demonstration sparked in many places by the Hindu community.

Despite curfew restrictions, members Hindu Community including women and men held demonstration against the civil administration and police department, seeking transfer of Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar and SSP Kishtwar.

The curfew remained relaxed for half an hour in peripheral areas and not in Kishtwar city which is sensitive place.

Pertinently, people held demonstration Hadyal Chowk, Kumeed Chowk, Hatta Puchal Chowk, and Bagna Sarkut Chowk. Meanwhile, Sanatan Dharm Sabha, president, Hans Raj Butiyal, announced that they will not attend administrative meetings, and whosoever will attend meeting from their community, will be boycotted socially.

Besides, security forces including Army conducted Cordon-and-Search Operation in various areas of Kishtwar and a list has also been prepared to detain those persons.

It was learnt reliability that local police men from Kishtwar, hospital employees, shopkeepers and youth will be picked up for their questioning. Already, they have detained two dozen people for their questioning.

Sources told Rising Kashmir that forces have seized two 12-bore rifles from the residents during their search operation. “Many people have not deposited their licensed weapons will face action,” said the sources quoting administration directives. Sources told Rising Kashmir that forces have seized a Maruti car from Chirhad area of Kishtwar and it is apprehended that this car might has been used in the killing of Chander Kant Sharma.



Bhadarwah shuts to remember trio killed 1990 forces action Bhadarwah: A complete shutdown was observed in Bhadarwah district of Chenab Valley on Saturday against the killing of civilians by the forces in 1990.

The call for shutdown was forwarded by President Anjuman Islamia Bhadarwah, Pervez Ahmed Sheikh.

Reports said that all the shops and other businesses establishments owned by the Muslim community remained closed to mourn the killings of three civilians on this day in 1990 at Seri Bazaar Bhadarwah.

Three civilians were killed and dozens others injured on this day in 1990 in the indiscriminate firing allegedly by paramilitary forces and some religious fanatics.

“This is the darkest day in the history of Bhadarwah as on this particular day in 1990 peaceful protesters were fired upon by the forces and some religious fanatics killing several innocent people at Seri Bazaar Bhadarwah. We can never forget those innocent people who sacrifice their lives on this day,” he said.