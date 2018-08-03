Two-dozen absentee doctors likely to face action

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Aug 02:
Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) has written to Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department to initiate disciplinary action against more than two-dozen doctors who have not reported back to directorate before 24 July.
Earlier, 37 doctors that include 8 consultants, 25 medical officers, 4 dental surgeons were found unauthorizedly absent from their duties, causing inconvenience to patients in the hospitals.
An official at DHSK said they had served notices to the absent doctors and asked them to report back to their duties but despite that, they remained absent from their duties.
He said, after the examination of the cases in the Administrative department, H&ME issued a notice on July 09 and decided to give a last and final opportunity to the doctors to report back to duty.
“They were asked to report back to the directorate before 24 July. But ironically very few of them have reported back, while as most of them continue to remain absent,” he said.
Authorities have decided to take stern action against the doctors who have not joined back to the directorate.
Highly placed sources said they are likely to face action.
“We have written to H&ME about those doctors who have not joined back. They will face termination within 20 days,” said Director General Health Service Kashmir, Dr Saleem Ur Rehman.
In a notice served to the absentee doctors H&ME had earlier said that if the doctors did not report back to their duties before 24 July, “it shall be presumed that the concerned have nothing to say in their defense”.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com