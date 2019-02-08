Two die in landslide on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Ramban

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
Two persons including an assistant accounts officer (AAO) were killed in a landslide on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Ramban district on Friday, officials said.
The victims were crossing a landslide zone on foot in Maroog area, when landslide suddenly hit them, they said.
The deceased have been identified as AAO Pramod Mankotia, resident of Himachal Pradesh, and Sanjit Lakara of West Bengal.
The bodies have been shifted to district hospital Ramban for further formalities, the official added.