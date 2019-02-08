About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two die in landslide on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Ramban

Published at February 08, 2019 02:52 PM 0Comment(s)3228views


Two die in landslide on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Ramban

Press Trust of India

Jammu

Two persons including an assistant accounts officer (AAO) were killed in a landslide on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Ramban district on Friday, officials said.

The victims were crossing a landslide zone on foot in Maroog area, when landslide suddenly hit them, they said.

The deceased have been identified as AAO Pramod Mankotia, resident of Himachal Pradesh, and Sanjit Lakara of West Bengal.

The bodies have been shifted to district hospital Ramban for further formalities, the official added.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top