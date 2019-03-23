Two die after landslide debris hits truck in Doda

March 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Two persons died after a truck they were traveling in came under landslide debris in Doda district, police said on Saturday.

Police spokesman said that a truck bearing no. JK02CA-5185 was on its way from Thathri to Gandoh in Doda district when it came under landslide debris at Piykul Kara.

"Suddenly debris of a landslide fell on the truck in which two persons died on the spot," he said.

Police identified the deceased as Shahzad Hussain and Arif Hussain of Kishtwar.

The dead bodies were recovered and shifted to PHC Thathri, he said.

[Representational Pic]