Two decades on, Army fails to pay rent for occupied nursery land in Marwah

More than Rs 40 lakh unpaid since 1998: CHO Kishtwar Matter will be forwarded to concerned authorities: Army
Dar MohsinKishtwar, Jan 16:
The Indian army stationed at Marwah village of Kishtwar district has not paid rent for the occupied land for the past two years, officials said.
As per the official data available with the Rising Kashmir News, Army has been occupying 31 Kanal and 10 marlas of nursery land belonging to Horticulture department in village Marwah since 1998, the rent of which has not been paid so far.
An amount of Rs 40 lakh is pending with the army, the officials date revealed.
As per the Chief Horticultural Officer (CHO) Kishtwar, S K Gupta, there are three nurseries under the supervision of horticulture department in Kishtwar district.
“Among these three nurseries, the one is present in block Marwah of Kishtwar has a total area of 39 kanal and 10 marlas out of which 31 kanal and 10 marlas has been occupied by the Army since 1998. The rent for the land has not been paind since 1998 and the amount is almost Rs 40 lakh,” he added.
Resenting the presence of army over the area, president of Marwha Bachao Tehreek, Sheikh Zafarullah, said that vacating the land will benefit the locals as well as the farmers to a large extent.” Army has occupied 80 percent on the land and vacating it will mean that the locals can reap large benefits by utilizing this fertile land in the hilly area,” he added.
He further said that Army should vacate this land as soon as possible in the interest of society so that unemployed people and farmers of the area could get some benefits through the implementation of different schemes by the concerned department.
Meanwhile, the Udhampur-based PRO Defence Lt Col. Davinder Anand refused to talk over the issue and asked this reported to contact the concerned Army colonel regarding the issue.
When contacted, Colonel Nisheket of 11 RR in Kishtwar said that he will forward the matter to the concerned authorities. “ It will be looked into as soon as possible,”: he added.