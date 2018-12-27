Two deadly curves turn ring-road Pulwama into nightmare for commuters

Javid SofiPulwama:
The newly constructed 5 kilometre long ring road (circular road) from Gangoo to Bonora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district is proving a nightmare for commuters due to presence of two deadly curves which cause frequent accidents.
Farooz Ahmad, a local resident of Pulwama said that due to routine traffic jamming on Srinagar-Pulwama highway, this road stretch has emerged as a major alternative to travel to and fro Shopian.
Each day thousands of vehicles, heavy and light, pass through ring road. But, unfortunately, he said, that R&B department created two blind curves on this ring road, one near Lajoora crossing and other near Bonora. “These deadly curves cause a number of accidents every now and then,” he said.
He said that they witness routine mishaps which, according to him, have left them traumatised.
Another resident, Tariq Ahmad, said that they pleaded before authorities of R&B umpteen times to rectify these two deadly curves for easing movement of traffic.
“The issue was also highlighted through media and even former R&B minister assured to look into the matter a year ago but all proved lip service,” he said.
The residents accused R&B for flawed engineering and blamed them for failing to rectify their own flaws.
“Every month around four to five accidents occur at these two spots, who is to be hold responsible for these accidents and loss to human lives and property,” villagers questioned.
Concerned engineer of R&B Pulwama, Shahnawaz Ahmad, said that they have identified these two black spots and even flouted tenders for allotment of work to rectify them.
“When we approached one such spot, the farmer whose land is to be acquired for eliminating the cure objected,” he said, adding the farmer demanded compensation prior to land acquisition.
He said that they brought the issue to the district administration who asked them to prepare a land acquisition report which was submitted to revenue department. “We didn’t receive any response for revenue department,” he said.
Executive engineer R&B Pulwama, Sajad Ahmad Naqeeb said they have written to chief engineer R and B Kashmir for funds under road safety programme.
“Once we receive funds, the land will be acquired and work will be started at these two spots,” he said.