June 23, 2019 | Agencies

Two dead, five injured in Rajouri Budhal mishap

At least two persons died while five others sustained injuries in an accident at Kewal on Rajouri Budhal road.

Officials told a local news agency that a tempo traveller plunged into a gorge at Kewal falling under Budhal Police Station.

They said that two persons died while five others sustained injuries in the accident. The locals and police have rushed to the spot for rescue operation.

(KNO)

;