Two dead, eight injured in Anantnag road accident

July 10, 2019 | Shafat Mir

At least two passengers died while eight others were injured after a vehicle met with an accident in Shoul Batengoo area of Anantnag district on Wednesday.

According to reports, a mini bus (bearing registration number JK03-5707) was heading towards Anantnag from Shamsipora area when skidded off the main road, resulting into death of two women passengers while eight others suffered injuries.

The injured persons were taken to nearby sub district hospital Bijbehara where from one of the injured was shifted to district hospital Anantnag for further treatment.

A police party has rushed to the spot to ascertain the details of the incident, an official said.