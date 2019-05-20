Two dead as tipper falls into gorge in Doda

May 20, 2019 | Agencies

Two persons including a driver was killed when a tipper they were travelling met with an accident and plunged into a gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“A tipper on way towards Marmat when the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir,” police here said.

They said that two persons died in the mishap and identified as Parvez and Nayeem and the bodies have been retrieved.