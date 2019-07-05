Two dead as rains damaged houses in Kishtwar

July 05, 2019 | Agencies

Two person were killed after heavy rainfall damaged houses in Kisthwar Thursday night.

As per reports a house was completely damaged after heavy rainfall in Patnazi village in Kishtwar at around 11.30 PM last night resulting in death of two inhabitants.

Police officials accompanied by locals recovered the bodies of the deceased.

Deceased have been identified as Ganya Devi, wife of Jagher Nath age 75 yrs and their son Prithvi Raj age 40 yrs, residents of Kathari Dhar, Patnazi.