About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 05, 2019 | Agencies

Two dead as rains damaged houses in Kishtwar

 

x (x)
 

Two person were killed after heavy rainfall damaged houses in Kisthwar Thursday night.

As per reports a house was completely damaged after heavy rainfall in Patnazi village in Kishtwar at around 11.30 PM last night resulting in death of two inhabitants.

Police officials accompanied by locals recovered the bodies of the deceased.

Deceased have been identified as Ganya Devi, wife of Jagher Nath age 75 yrs and their son Prithvi Raj age 40 yrs, residents of Kathari Dhar, Patnazi.

x (x)
 
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 05, 2019 | Agencies

Two dead as rains damaged houses in Kishtwar

 

x (x)
 

              

Two person were killed after heavy rainfall damaged houses in Kisthwar Thursday night.

As per reports a house was completely damaged after heavy rainfall in Patnazi village in Kishtwar at around 11.30 PM last night resulting in death of two inhabitants.

Police officials accompanied by locals recovered the bodies of the deceased.

Deceased have been identified as Ganya Devi, wife of Jagher Nath age 75 yrs and their son Prithvi Raj age 40 yrs, residents of Kathari Dhar, Patnazi.

x (x)
 

News From Rising Kashmir

;