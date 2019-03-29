Two dead, another injured in Reasi road accident

Two family members died and another injured in a road accident at Chillad area of Reasi district on Friday.
Reports said a tempo (bearing registration number JK14B-2114) skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge when it was heading from Dharmari towards Chillad.
In the accident a two members of a family died and another injured.
The deceased were identified as Safiya Begum (45) and her son Tanveer Ahmed (22).
The injured man was identified as Ahmed's father Shad Ali, a resident of Chillad.
He was shifted to a local hospital for treatment.
Two family members died and another injured in a road accident at Chillad area of Reasi district on Friday.
Reports said a tempo (bearing registration number JK14B-2114) skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge when it was heading from Dharmari towards Chillad.
In the accident a two members of a family died and another injured.
The deceased were identified as Safiya Begum (45) and her son Tanveer Ahmed (22).
The injured man was identified as Ahmed's father Shad Ali, a resident of Chillad.
He was shifted to a local hospital for treatment.