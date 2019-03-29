Two dead, another injured in Reasi road accident

March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Two family members died and another injured in a road accident at Chillad area of Reasi district on Friday.

Reports said a tempo (bearing registration number JK14B-2114) skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge when it was heading from Dharmari towards Chillad.

The deceased were identified as Safiya Begum (45) and her son Tanveer Ahmed (22).

The injured man was identified as Ahmed's father Shad Ali, a resident of Chillad.

He was shifted to a local hospital for treatment.