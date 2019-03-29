About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Two dead, another injured in Reasi road accident

Two family members died and another injured in a road accident at Chillad area of Reasi district on Friday.

Reports said a tempo (bearing registration number JK14B-2114) skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge when it was heading from Dharmari towards Chillad.

In the accident a two members of a family died and another injured.

The deceased were identified as Safiya Begum (45) and her son Tanveer Ahmed (22).

The injured man was identified as Ahmed's father Shad Ali, a resident of Chillad.

He was shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

