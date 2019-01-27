About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two dead, 24 injured as bus overturns along Jammu-Pathankot highway

Published at January 27, 2019 01:09 PM


Press Trust of India

Jammu

Two persons were killed and 24 others injured on Sunday when a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Gujarat overturned along the Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Kathua district, police said.

The pilgrims were returning from the shrine and heading for Amritsar when their vehicle hit the divider before turning turtle nearDayala check, a police official said.

He said rescuersimmediately swung into action and shifted the injured to district hospital Kathua.

Later, 18 of them were referred to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu, he said adding two of them including a woman were declared brought dead on arrival.

He said the identity of the deceased was not immediately known. The condition of some of the injured was stated to be "serious", the official said.

