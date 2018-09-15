Two-day technical festival begins at BGSBU

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
A two-day technical festival ‘Alfresco fiesta 2018’ to celebrate the Engineers’ Day was began at various departments of the School of Engineering and Technology, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University.
According to BGSBU spokesman, various technical events comprising of Quizzes, crack the code, brain storming, DIY and model making were organised in daylong celebrations.
He said cultural and sports events were organised on this occasion. Vice Chancellor Prof. Javed Musarrat was the chief guest of the event, the spokesman added.
He said that the VC interacted with all the faculty and student coordinators and participated in various events and congratulated the coordinators for organising such an event in the university held at a very short notice.
He emphasized the need of such technical competitions in the university along with the regular classwork to bring out the best from the students.
He further expressed his desire to make this event an annual event in future as well.
Prof. Iqbal Parwez, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Mohamamd Asghar, Dean, School of Engineering and Technology, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed Zarri, Registrar also interacted with the participants.
Rakesh Singh Sambyal (Sr. Assistant Professor, Dept of ITE) and Ruksana Thaker (Lecturer, Dept. CSE) , Convenors of the Techfest thanked the chief guest for sparing his valuable time and participated in the event, the spokesman added.