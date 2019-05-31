Two cops injured in Kishtwar gunfight

May 31, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Two policemen were injured in an ongoing gunfight between forces and militants at Marwah area of Kishtwar district on Friday.

Reports said that the government forces launched a cordon at Oppun village of Marwah following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Subsequently, gunfight erupted between militants and forces during which two policemen were injured and have been hospitalised, reports said.

The gunfight was underway in the area when the last reports came in.

(Representational picture)