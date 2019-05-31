About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 31, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Two cops injured in Kishtwar gunfight

Two policemen were injured in an ongoing gunfight between forces and militants at Marwah area of Kishtwar district on Friday. 

Reports said that the government forces launched a cordon at Oppun village of Marwah following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Subsequently, gunfight erupted between militants and forces during which two policemen were injured and have been hospitalised, reports said.

The gunfight was underway in the area when the last reports came in.

 

(Representational picture)

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 31, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Two cops injured in Kishtwar gunfight

              

Two policemen were injured in an ongoing gunfight between forces and militants at Marwah area of Kishtwar district on Friday. 

Reports said that the government forces launched a cordon at Oppun village of Marwah following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Subsequently, gunfight erupted between militants and forces during which two policemen were injured and have been hospitalised, reports said.

The gunfight was underway in the area when the last reports came in.

 

(Representational picture)

News From Rising Kashmir

;