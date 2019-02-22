About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two college students held on charges of sedition

Published at February 22, 2019 04:54 PM 0Comment(s)864views


Two college students held on charges of sedition

Agencies

Malapurram

Two students of a government college were arrested on charges of sedition on Friday in Kerala's Malapurram city.

According to police sources, the duo were arrested on a complaint received from the college principal, who noticed a poster in the campus seeking soverignity for Kashmir and Manipur. The two put up a poster on behalf of Radical Students Forum.

Police has registered a case on charges of sedition and is investigating on the possible links the students have with separatists.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top