Two college students held on charges of sedition

AgenciesMalapurram
Two students of a government college were arrested on charges of sedition on Friday in Kerala's Malapurram city.
According to police sources, the duo were arrested on a complaint received from the college principal, who noticed a poster in the campus seeking soverignity for Kashmir and Manipur. The two put up a poster on behalf of Radical Students Forum.
Police has registered a case on charges of sedition and is investigating on the possible links the students have with separatists.