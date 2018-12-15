Two civilians killed in clashes near Pulwama  gunfight site

Javid SofiPulwama
Two civilians were killed allegedly due to forces firing on protestors near the site of gunfight at Sirnoo village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.
Witnesses said six youth were critically injured in clashes that broke out following a gunfight between militants and forces at Sirnoo village.
They said that among the injured two were declared brought dead by doctors at district hospital Pulwama.
The slain civilians were identified as Amir Ahmad Paul son of Mohammad Yusuf Paul, a resident of Ashmander village of Pulwama and Abid Hussain Lone son of Ghulam Nabi Lone Karimabad village of Pulwama.
The other four injured civilains have been reffered to Srinagar for specialised treatment.
Further details awaited