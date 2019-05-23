Two civilians injured in Awantipora grenade explosion

May 23, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Two civilians suffered minor injuries in a grenade explosion near police station Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

An official said that suspected militants hurled a grenade towards the a forces party deployed near police station Awantipora.

However, the grenade missed the target and exploded on roadside, resulting into injuries to two persons, he said.

Soon after the explosion forces rushedto the spot and area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.