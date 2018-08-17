About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two civilians injured in Awantipora grenade explosion

Published at August 17, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Two civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Awantipora town of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.


A police official informed that two civilians were injured when suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards police station Awantipora on Friday afternoon, which missed target and exploded in busy market near main gate of the intended target injuring two people.


The injured were shifted to PHC Awantipora for treatment where doctors stated one among the two injured is critical.

