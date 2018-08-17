Two civilians injured in Awantipora grenade explosion

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Two civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Awantipora town of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.
A police official informed that two civilians were injured when suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards police station Awantipora on Friday afternoon, which missed target and exploded in busy market near main gate of the intended target injuring two people.
The injured were shifted to PHC Awantipora for treatment where doctors stated one among the two injured is critical.