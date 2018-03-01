Two Boys injured in Anantnag

Shafat MirAnantnag:
Two minor boys were injured on Wednesday in an explosion at Rakh e Brah area of Anantnag district.
The injured duo was identified as Liyakat Khan, 14-years-old son of Amjad Khan, and Ishfaq Khan, son of Aarif Khan, about 12 years old.
"Both were injured when they were fiddling with some suspicious thing which exploded accidentally near Panchayat Mohalla Rakh-e-Brah" said a local. The area falls under the jurisdiction of Police Station Uttersoo, Shangus.
The injured duo was later shifted to Srinagar Hospital for treatment. The condition of both the injured is said to be stable.
