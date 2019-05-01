Two boys injured as shell goes off in Kulgam village

May 01, 2019 | Agencies

Two boys were injured when a shell they were fiddling with went off in Dhamhal Hanjpora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Sources said that the boys were fiddling with the explosive device when it went off at Dhamhal Hanjpora, causing minor injuries to both of them.

The duo identified as Shahid (12) and Ikhlaq (11) and both were shifted to near by PHC for treatment, they said.

However, Ikhlaq was reffered to district hospital Kulgam for advanced treatment, they said.

A doctor at PHC Dhamhal said that Shahid received injuries in his hand while as Ikhlaq suffered wounds in his face.

The doctor, however, said that the condition of both the boys was stable.

A police officer also confirmed it and said that police has taken cognizance of the incident and further investigations have been up. (GNS)