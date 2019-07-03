Two bodies recovered under suspicious circumstances in Anantnag

July 03, 2019 | Agencies

The bodies of two men were recovered under suspicious circumstances in Sherbagh Malaknag area in south Kashmir district of Anantnag on Wednesday.



Official sources said that panic gripped Sherbagh in Anantnag, when some locals saw bodies of two men in the area. ''The locals immediately informed the police,'' they said, adding that a team was rushed to the area and the bodies were taken away.

The duo has been identified as Sahil Shafi Sofi, alias Boni son of Mohammad Shafi, a resident of old town Malaknag area while the second person has been identified as Bipin, a resident of Kishtwar district of Jammu division.

Police has registered a case in this regard and started further investigations.

[Representational Pic]