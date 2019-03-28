Two Baramulla missing students traced in Delhi

March 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The two students who had gone missing from Bandi Payeen village in Kandi Baramulla have been traced in Delhi.

Suhail Sultan Lone, 15, son of Mohammad Sultan Lone and Mohsin Manzoor Najar, 13, son of Manzoor Ahmad Najar both residents of Bandi Payeen village had gone missing on Tuesday.

According to their families the boys called them on Wednesday night, informing that they were at a railway station in Delhi.

"They called us saying that they were at Delhi railway station and have no money in pocket. We immediately called police," the families said.

Suhail is a 10th class student while Mohsin is 8th standard student at Iqra Educational Institute, Kalantara Payeen.