Two arrested with poppy straw on Jammu outskirts

March 14, 2019 | Agencies

In a major breakthrough, Jammu Police on Thursday arrested two persons with a huge contraband of 4200-kg poppy straw here on city outskirts.

“Acting on specific inputs, police teams intercepted a vehicle and seized 4200-kg of poppy straw this morning in Nagrota area here,” police sources here said.

They added that two persons have also been taken into custody while the details are being ascertained.