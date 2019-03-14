About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 14, 2019 | Agencies

Two arrested with poppy straw on Jammu outskirts

In a major breakthrough, Jammu Police on Thursday arrested two persons with a huge contraband of 4200-kg poppy straw here on city outskirts.

“Acting on specific inputs, police teams intercepted a vehicle and seized 4200-kg of poppy straw this morning in Nagrota area here,” police sources here said.

They added that two persons have also been taken into custody while the details are being ascertained.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 14, 2019 | Agencies

Two arrested with poppy straw on Jammu outskirts

              

In a major breakthrough, Jammu Police on Thursday arrested two persons with a huge contraband of 4200-kg poppy straw here on city outskirts.

“Acting on specific inputs, police teams intercepted a vehicle and seized 4200-kg of poppy straw this morning in Nagrota area here,” police sources here said.

They added that two persons have also been taken into custody while the details are being ascertained.

News From Rising Kashmir

;