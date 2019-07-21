About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 21, 2019

Two arrested with charas, 4000 Codeine bottles in Anantnag

 

Two drug peddlers (couple) were arrested along with huge quantity of charas and 4000 bottles of Codeine in south Kashmir's Anantnag district during two different raids, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

He said during a raid, police recovered 4000 Codeine bottles in Anantnag. The accused have been identified and a massive hunt has been launched to nab them, he added.

He said a checkpoint was established at Arwani Bijbehara in Anantnag following a tip off about the movement of drug peddlers.

