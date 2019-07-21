Two arrested with charas, 4000 Codeine bottles in Anantnag

July 21, 2019 |

Two drug peddlers (couple) were arrested along with huge quantity of charas and 4000 bottles of Codeine in south Kashmir's Anantnag district during two different raids, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

He said during a raid, police recovered 4000 Codeine bottles in Anantnag. The accused have been identified and a massive hunt has been launched to nab them, he added.

He said a checkpoint was established at Arwani Bijbehara in Anantnag following a tip off about the movement of drug peddlers.